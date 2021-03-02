LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man reportedly killed his upstairs neighbor during a drunken blackout, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Jason Valencia, 32, was arrested Feb. 26 in connection with a deadly beating of his neighbor on Feb. 24. According to police, officers were called to the apartment complex near Sahara and Sloan for "unknown trouble." When they arrived, they were met by a neighbor who said a woman in an upstairs apartment was screaming for help. The neighbor told police the woman was screaming "Why are you here? Why are you in my apartment?" The neighbor went inside and found the woman injured.
The victim, identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as 63-year-old Gwendolyn Milton, was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she later died.
According to an arrest report, it was Valencia's off-and-on girlfriend who called police. She reportedly told police she was worried Valencia had relapsed after prior drug abuse.
Police said the girlfriend and Valencia got into an argument at their apartment and Valencia left. A short time later, the girlfriend heard the upstairs neighbor screaming.
The girlfriend was getting kids out of apartment and called out for Valencia, the report said. Valencia reportedly came out on balcony directly above their apartment, said "I have to kill this [slur]." Shortly after, Valencia reportedly came down to wait by his girlfriend's car while the girlfriend checked on the woman, who was unresponsive.
According to the arrest report, Valencia demanded his girlfriend drive him away. After a short time driving, Valencia reportedly got out of the car and ran away and the girlfriend returned to the apartment complex to talk to police.
Two days later, Henderson Police stopped a car at the Galleria Mall that seemed suspicious. Valencia was in the car and was arrested, eventually being transferred to LVMPD custody.
Valencia told LVMPD officers that he consumed eight tall cans of IPA beer and smoked a quarter ounce of marijuana before the incident, the arrest report said. Valencia said he began to black out from the mixture, the report said.
Valencia told police he remembered elbowing someone in the head repeatedly but didn't know who the person was, the report said. Valencia said he didn't remember anything else.
Valencia's first hearing is expected to take place Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.