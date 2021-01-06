LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested in connection with killing his girlfriend's dog Jan. 2 after losing $500 at a Las Vegas casino, according to an arrest report.
About 3 p.m. that day, Nuchelle Hunter and her grandson, Ger'zon Rasha, left her apartment in the area of 7300 Pirates Cove Road to go shopping for approximately three hours. Hunter's boyfriend of six months, Walter Stevenson, was left home alone with her dogs. While they were out, Stevenson called Hunter to return home because her 3-year-old Chihuahua was reportedly "sick." Upon return, the two found the small brown dog, Star, dead on the floor with trace amounts of blood.
Earlier in the day, Stevenson had won $500 at Sun Coast Casino, but gambled it all away at the Plaza downtown, Hunter told police. His actions irritated Stevenson and put him "in a bad mood," the report read. Alternatively, Stevenson told investigators that he had fought with Hunter over $500, which he said Hunter had stolen from him. He disputed the claim that he had hurt the animal, suggesting the wounds on the dog could've been caused by another small dog in the home. However, during an investigation by Animal Control, it was determined that the blunt force injuries could not have been caused by a small dog attack, but rather "would have likely occurred by a person striking a canine in the head."
Upon the owner's return, Stevenson was seen leaving the apartment. During his account, Stevenson maintained that he was leaving because of his fight with Hunter. When he knew the dog was unwell, he failed to report it, saying he was unsure what to do.
Rasha told police he had previously witnessed Stevenson abusing the animal, but never reported it. Hunter said Star never acclimated to Stevenson's presence after only a few months of dating. She would continually bark and growl at her boyfriend.
Stevenson was booked on one count of willfully or maliciously torturing, maiming or mutilating an animal.
