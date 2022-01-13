LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man accused of opening fire inside a Las Vegas mall was turned into police by his mother, according to an arrest report. That incident was an act of retaliation stemming from a previous shooting, police said.
About 3 p.m. on Dec. 31, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to reports of a shooting that wounded two people at the Meadows Mall. One person was hit by a ricocheted bullet in the face and the other, identified as Elijah Herbert, was shot multiple times by 26-year-old Jarvis Williams.
An investigation revealed the mall shooting began with an argument between Williams and Herbert. Police say that Williams and his mother were victims in an October 2021 shooting where Herbert was the suspect, prompting Williams to "handle it," police said in the report. No additional details were provided in that incident.
According to the report, Williams' mother called police to detail her son's involvement.
Based on surveillance footage obtained by authorities, the suspect was seen fleeing the scene with two women in an SUV.
After the phone tip, Williams was arrested on Jan. 5 around midnight.
He was booked on charges of open murder, possession of gun by prohibited person, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a gun in a prohibited area.
Police said he had a previous conviction in a 2015 conspiracy to commit robbery case with a deadly weapon.
A judge set Williams' bail at $200,000 under the condition of high-level electronic monitoring. His preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 25 at 8 a.m. As of Thursday afternoon, he remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

