LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a man in June in the April shooting death of his girlfriend.
According to the arrest report for 30-year-old John Ellis, Jr., a woman called 911 on April 19 to report that she and her daughter had found a woman dead in her home in the 2400 block of W. Wigwam Ave.
The woman was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as 40-year-old Amy Mack, though court records redacted her identity.
The victim's family and friends said Mack had lived with Ellis for "some time," and noted she would never let anyone drive her black Nissan Rogue.
When her family went to check on her, they saw that the vehicle was missing. Her family also told police Mack was trying to move out, and that her relationship with Ellis had been "deteriorating."
Witnesses told police they saw Ellis leave the home with a black bag inside the Rogue, returned, and then left in the Rogue once more around the assumed time of Mack's death.
The coroner said Mack had multiple gunshot wounds to her neck and upper torso.
Police tracked Ellis' phone from Las Vegas to the area of San Antonio, Texas immediately after the homicide. Ellis was arrested on June 6. He's expected back in court on July 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.