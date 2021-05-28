LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer reportedly requested specific items from his sister who was part of an organized retail theft ring, according to an arrest report.

Samuelito Quijano Jr. faces charges of participation in an organized retail theft ring, conspiracy to commit burglary, grand larceny and buying/possessing/receiving stolen property after he was arrested May 21 in connection with the theft ring.

According to an arrest report, nine suspects were named as being part of the organized theft ring, which included Samuelito's sister Kristine Quijano and another relative, Ranjit Quijano. The suspects were found after a lengthy investigation into retail thefts at multiple retailers around the Las Vegas Valley, including Home Depot, Lowes, Costco, Sam's Club, Target and Walmart.

Las Vegas police: Theft ring involving officer targeted home improvement stores An organized theft ring targeted home improvement stores for two months before the suspects were caught, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD obtained phone records from the suspects, which included text messages between Kristine and Samuelito. Samuelito would request specific items from Kristine, including photos, the arrest report said. Kristine and Samuelito would discuss prices for the items, and Kristine said there would be a 25% charge for Samuelito for the items and that Kristine would keep at least 65% of the items' face value. The arrest report said Samuelito specifically sought a gazebo from Lowes, furniture from IKEA, other patio furniture items and home items such as a couch and a blender.

"I don't care, as long as you don't get caught, it's up to you," Samuelito texted his sister, the arrest report said. "As long as I don't get involved."

Police recovered several stolen items from Samuelito's home, including patio furniture, two iPads, a desktop computer and more. Police estimated the items were valued in excess of $2,000, the report said.

According to court records, Samuelito was granted bail release on the condition he don't contact any co-defendants and agree to supervision. His next court date was set for June 21.