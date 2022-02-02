LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former Las Vegas Raiders player Damon Arnette pulled a gun on a valet attendant who wouldn't give his car back without identification, according to police.
According to his arrest report released Wednesday, police were called last week to Park MGM for a "person with a gun." The caller said the driver of a Mercedes G-Wagon with a Florida license plate had pointed a gun at an employee.
Police said the Mercedes left the area, but was stopped soon after down Las Vegas Boulevard. The driver was identified as Damon Arnette and his passenger was identified as Markell Surrell.
While both were in custody, police wrote they found a Glock 26 on Surrell and a handgun in the driver's side door where Arnette was sitting.
Police interviewed the valet, who told them he picked up the vehicle and was approached by Arnette. He said he threw out his valet ticket, so the valet reportedly asked for his name and identification to verify his vehicle.
The valet told police Arnette replied, "Give me my mother [expletive] keys," then "became irate and began yelling and cursing."
A valet manager approached, and Arnette reportedly became more confrontational. The valet walked away, then told police he heard a gun cocking. He then said he turned around and saw Arnette holding the firearm, yelling again to give him his keys. The valet manager then called for security.
When security arrived, his keys were eventually returned. Arnette drove off and security called police. According to information in the report, surveillance video reportedly shows the interaction.
In custody, Arnette told police he was eating with his cousin, and got mad because the attendant saw him throw the ticket away. He said he argued, but put the gun in his car and denied removing it.
Police said they found 1.8 grams of cocaine and 13.5 ounces of marijuana in Arnette's possession.
Arnette faces charges of carrying or concealing a gun without a permit, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and two drug charges, all felonies.
He's expected in court for a status check on March 29.
The NFL cornerback was released by the Kansas City Chiefs following his arrest. The Chiefs had signed him to a reserve/future contract on Jan. 20.
Arnette was released by the Las Vegas Raiders in November after a social media video appeared to show the 2020 first-round pick threatening someone’s life while brandishing multiple guns.
As is tradition.
