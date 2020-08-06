LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The driver involved in a crash that killed two Las Vegas teens Monday night had consumed multiple drugs before driving home, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Ebone Whitaker, 38, was arrested on multiple charges after crash Aug. 3 near Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue.
Two 16-year-old girls, Citlali Mora and Nelly Mara Ramirez, were crossing in a marked crosswalk when they were hit by a car, police said. Both died as a result of the crash.
According to an arrest report, a 2012 gray Mercedes was traveling southbound on Maryland Parkway. Witnesses said the car was traveling faster than the flow of traffic.
Whitaker, who was operating the vehicle, reportedly drove onto the sidewalk to pass a vehicle stopped at a red light and hit a street sign. The car then proceeded to drive into the crosswalk and hit the girls before hitting a tree, knocking it over.
A witness at the scene told police Whitaker exited the car and was "out of it."
One of the teens was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The other teen was taken to the hospital where she later died. Whitaker suffered a broken arm and cuts from the crash, according to the arrest report.
When police spoke to Whitaker at a hospital, she said she couldn't remember the crash, the report said. Whitaker said she had two beers and a friends house, but had consumed methamphetamine, heroin and PCP earlier in the day, the report said. She also admitted to smoking marijuana just prior to getting in the car, according to the arrest report.
When police told Whitaker that two teen girls had died in the crash, "Whitaker began crying and stated she was sorry," the report said.
Whitaker could not attend a Thursday court hearing on the crash due to still being in the hospital, according to court records. A judge has not granted her bail. Whitaker faces two charges of DUI resulting in death, two charges of reckless driving and other traffic charges.
What a wasted loser ! Think before you drive ,call Lyft !
