LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An argument in a club bathroom eventually led to a deadly shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, according to an arrest report.

Malik Frost, 25, faces charges of murder and attempted murder after a shooting outside the Hawaiian Marketplace on Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue on April 25.

According to an arrest report, a large group of people entered the marketplace around 2 a.m. Two of the women in the group went to the bathroom and heard a male and female voice in one of the stalls.

The man in the stall, later identified as Frost, was asked to leave by staff. The two women reportedly had an exchange with Frost as he was leaving the bathroom.

When the group was leaving, Frost was outside with his girlfriend. The girlfriend reportedly pulled a gun out of her purse and gave it to Frost, the report said. Multiple people in the group started arguing with Frost and police said Frost pulled out the gun, saying he would shoot anyone who got close to him, the report said.

One of the people in the group, identified as Darrell White by police, started arguing with Frost's girlfriend. Frost then reportedly shot White in the chest. The Clark County Coroner's Office has not yet identified the victim in the shooting.

As Frost left the scene, some of the members of the group followed, including William Malloy. Malloy reportedly threw a "softball sized" rock that hit Frost's head, the report said. Frost then reportedly shot Malloy several times, the report said.

When Frost was eventually arrested, he was overheard telling a paramedic that she was being attacked when he shot the victim, the report said. It wasn't clear if Frost was referring to White or Malloy.

According to court records, Frost missed his April 26 court hearing after being "disruptive." Frost was not granted bail and his next court date was set for April 28.