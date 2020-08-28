LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An argument about how many people could be inside a business due to COVID-19 restrictions led to a fatal shooting late Wednesday, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Kegia Mitchell, 36, was arrested Wednesday on an open murder charge after the shooting at a 7-Eleven in the 4300 block of N. Las Vegas Boulevard, near Craig Road. Responding officers discovered an adult male lying on the ground outside the business with one gunshot wound.
The victim, identified in the arrest report as Thomas Martin, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to an arrest report, Mitchell was working as a security guard at the store when the victim tried to go inside. Mitchell stopped the man from entering and the two got into a verbal argument, then a "shoving match," the report said.
During the physical struggle, Mitchell said she retrieved her gun and shot Martin once in the chest.
"Martin was not armed at any point during the struggle," the arrest report read. "Martin did not physically attack Mitchell."
Mitchell told detectives she wished she hadn't shot Martin, according to the report. Mitchell confirmed that Martin was unarmed and never went after her gun.
Mitchell's next court appearance was set for Aug. 31 in North Las Vegas Justice Court.
