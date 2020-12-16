LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 25-year-old mother "intentionally" shot her 3-year-old son Wednesday night, according to an arrest report.
On Dec. 16, Las Vegas police officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of South Arlington Street, near Charleston and Nellis boulevards at 7:06 p.m. Lt. David Valenta with the department's special victims unit said they received a call regarding a 3-year-old boy who had been shot.
The investigation revealed a 25-year-old woman, identified as the boy's mother Jasmin Vargas, was outside her friend's apartment among children at the time of the shooting, equipped with a newly purchased firearm.
An initial investigation indicated a man within the group had "manipulated" the firearm that went off, however, police on Thursday said Vargas had mishandled the firearm herself, striking the boy with a fatal shot.
LVMPD ARREST REPORT
In an arrest report, police said Vargas purchased the gun a month ago from New Frontier Armory for her own protection. Vargas said she had never owned a gun previously, but would take the firearm, a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, into the desert to practice shooting. According to her testimony, the gun could hold six total rounds. The day before the deadly incident, Vargas said she fired two shots toward the mountain in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard West. Vargas told police she didn't realize the gun had remaining rounds in magazine chamber at the time of the shooting.
Vargas had driven to her friend Jessica Rivera's apartment to have her makeup done that night. Rivera's son, Gabriel, and her younger sister Fabiola Arvayo were also on scene.
Before the incident, the friends exited the apartment to "take a stroll," the report read. The dimly lit apartment complex, which had been the subject of recent auto-burglaries, alarmed the girls, according to testimony. From there, Vargas retrieved a gun from her vehicle to show her friends, the arrest report read. At one point, Vargas handed the gun to Arvayo to hold.
"Jessica told Fabiola not to pull the trigger," the report read.
After that, Vargas took the weapon back, claiming that there were no bullets in the chamber.
"There's nothing in there," Vargas said.
She then extended her arm, pointing the weapon a few feet away from both children and Jessica, the report read. With that, she fired a single shot, striking John in the head. Rivera yelled at Vargas to look at her son, lying blooding on the ground. A neighbor drove them to Sunrise Hospital, where John was pronounced dead.
Vargas was arrested and is facing charges of child abuse with substantial bodily harm resulting in death.
"She didn't understand the paramount responsibility of gun ownership and the dangers," police said.
Vargas was set for an initial court appearance before Judge Joseph Bonaventure Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.