LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said remains found in 2004 have been identified as a man reported missing in 2000.
Aldo Araiza, 20, was reported missing on July 31, 2000. LVMPD homicide detectives were recently notified that remains recovered in 2004 were identified as Araiza's.
According to The Doe Network, Araiza was last seen outside his home in North Las Vegas. Araiza was reportedly headed to his girlfriend's house, but never arrived.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer will hold a news conference with Araiza's family on Wednesday to provide more information on the cold case.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
