Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

 Isaac Brekken

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was arrested Monday morning on a DUI charge, according to Las Vegas police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed that Jacobs was booked Jan. 4 in connection with a crash around 4:40 a.m. at the McCarran Airport tunnel near Sunset Road. Police said the crash involved one vehicle and that impairment was suspected. 

Jacobs' lawyers said he plans on pleading not guilty.

"No complaint has been filed against our client and there are no blood test results to support a suggestion of impairment," lawyers David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement. "We intend to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr. Jacobs if he is ever charged."

According to court records, Jacobs was released from police custody Monday. His next court appearance is set for March 8.

(3) comments

TruthBOMB
TruthBOMB

If there's something we learned from the wealthy and powerful on both sides of the aisle and in every facet of life in 2020, it's that RULES. The Cuomo's, Lorrie Laughlin, every current politician including the POTUS, and now Josh Jacobs. I get it man. The Raiders suck and you were drafted by them. A tough season is over and you were happy to do 12 oz curls until finally crashing your Escalade at 4 a.m. Lucky for you those curls didn't turn into DEADlifts. Thanks for capping off another mediocre Raiders season by making a fool of yourself and your ball club to start 2021. I can't wait to barricade my door in the event you are actually found guilty and BLM comes through to burn the city down again while you and Sissolak smoke crack out of a $100 bill. Is that possible? Sorry, I don't have a frame of reference. I'm too busy starting a business and paying my taxes.

Report Add Reply
seanwally
seanwally

No surprise! The player will just buy his way out of it like they all do!

Report Add Reply
Mediumjeep
Mediumjeep

Good job 👏 law enforcement! 2x real short time frame these 13/90 sports players,think there invincible driving around town high !

Report Add Reply

