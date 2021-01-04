LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was arrested Monday morning on a DUI charge, according to Las Vegas police.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed that Jacobs was booked Jan. 4 in connection with a crash around 4:40 a.m. at the McCarran Airport tunnel near Sunset Road. Police said the crash involved one vehicle and that impairment was suspected.
BREAKING: Las Vegas Metro Police confirm that Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was arrested on a DUI charge early this morning after a single car accident in the airport connector.— Kevin Bolinger (@KevinFOX5Vegas) January 4, 2021
Jacobs' lawyers said he plans on pleading not guilty.
"No complaint has been filed against our client and there are no blood test results to support a suggestion of impairment," lawyers David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement. "We intend to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr. Jacobs if he is ever charged."
According to court records, Jacobs was released from police custody Monday. His next court appearance is set for March 8.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
