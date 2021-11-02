LAS VEGAS (FOX5/AP) -- The Las Vegas Raiders released Henry Ruggs III just hours before the receiver faces an initial court appearance on multiple felony charges after a fiery predawn vehicle crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured.
The fiery crash occurred at approximately 3:39 a.m. on Nov. 2 near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway and involved a green 2020 Chevrolet Corvette and a 2013 Toyota Rav4.
Police said responding officers found the Toyota on fire, and fire crews located a deceased victim inside the Toyota. Police said the front of the Corvette hit with the rear of the Toyota while the Corvette was reportedly speeding.
The name of the victim, identified in a LVMPD report as a 23-year-old from Las Vegas, will be released by the Clark County coroner after next of kin has been notified. Her dog also died in the crash.
Police said the driver of the Corvette, 22-year-old Henry Ruggs III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment.
Ruggs and his female passenger were hospitalized. Ruggs' injuries were described by officials as not life-threatening. His female passenger was later identified by police as 22-year-old Kiara Kilgo-Washington, Ruggs' girlfriend known publicly as Rudy Washington.
The Raiders released Ruggs on Tuesday night.
"Why would you take a risk and lose everything? Now you're losing everything, playing football, all that stuff. That was a bad move to me, but he made that decision, I guess," said Demetrece, who lives near scene of the crash and asked to not use their last name, regarding transportation options available.
Court records show Ruggs is being charged with DUI of alcohol and/or a controlled substance resulting in substantial bodily harm and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm. He's scheduled for an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday.
Probation is not an option in Nevada for a conviction on a charge of DUI causing death, which carries a possible sentence of two to 20 years in state prison.
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson did not immediately respond to messages about the charges.
#BREAKING:On Nov. 2, at approximately 3:39 a.m., the LVMPD responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, involving a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4. Responding officers located the Toyota on fire. (1/3)— LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 2, 2021
David Z. Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, attorneys for Ruggs, said they were conducting their own investigation and "ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered."
Chesnoff declined additional comment after Ruggs was released from University Medical Center and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
The Raiders didn't wait for the courts to act, sending out a brief statement Tuesday night announcing Ruggs' release. The Raiders had issued a statement earlier in the day saying the team was aware of the crash, “devastated by the loss of life,” and “in the process of gathering information.”
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy issued a statement saying, “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy. We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident.”
Ruggs was supposed to be a cornerstone for the Raiders. He was picked 12th overall in the 2020 draft after a productive three-year career at Alabama, including helping the Crimson Tide win the NCAA championship as a freshman in 2017.
Players charged with a felony are eligible to be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list where they still get paid but are ineligible to practice or play while the case is being adjudicated.
The woman's death marked the 115th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction in 2021.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(8) comments
He'll get a slap on the wrist from a liberal judge, and no jail time. After all, he plays for the "Raiders".
There is no excuse for driving under the influence. And now because of a stupid decision someone has lost their life. We need to send a message that this kind of behavior is not tolerated in our city.
Thank you Captain Obvious. Now that you've identified the problem, perhaps you'd like to share your ideas on what kind of message you would send.
You're welcome, I'm happy I was able to bring a bit of happiness to your day. I would suggest fully enforcing the laws that are on the books. I'm tired of seeing people in our community die by the selfish choices of others. Another possible idea that I have had is switching the legal drinking and driving ages. I know many won't agree, but if we put the legal drinking age at 16 and driving at 21 it gives people 5 years to understand the effects of alcohol on them. Yet I am also aware that would put a hardship on the younger members of our workforce and that we don't public transportation infrastructure in place to support it, it still could be an idea worth considering.
Bring in Benjamin crump & his magic race cards for a privileged black man!
Crump wouldn't make sense, unless the family of the deceased hired him to sue Ruggs for wrongful death.
Hired the best dui lawyer in Vegas. He will get off with a slap on the wrist. Mark my words.
Will see how far his money goes to be able to walk away from this one
