LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Raiders player told police he was just tired when he was found asleep behind the wheel at a Las Vegas casino Monday morning, according to an arrest report.
Cornerback Nathan Hobbs was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge Monday around 4 a.m. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Hobbs was found in a hotel parking garage in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. LVMPD Dispatch said a driver was asleep in his vehicle parked on the exit ramp of the garage.
According to an arrest report, LVMPD was dispatched to The Cromwell Casino about possible impaired driver. A Black male, later identified as Hobbs, was found asleep behind the wheel of a black Mercedes SUV in the exit lanes of the garage. Police reportedly had to help Hobbs out of the vehicle.
Las Vegas police noted that Hobbs had a "slight odor" of alcohol and glassy, watery eyes. An officer also described Hobbs' speech as "mumbled."
Much of the arrest report from LVMPD was redacted, including a section on whether Hobbs attested to having alcohol that night. However, it said Hobbs told police that "he was just tired and that is the reason he fell asleep behind the wheel in the parking garage"
Hobbs failed field sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested, the arrest report said.
Despite the arrest, Hobbs was expected to play Sunday versus the Chargers.
"We take that extremely seriously organizationally and certainly within our team," Raiders coach Rich Bisaccia said Wednesday. "Based on what we’ve learned at this time, we expect Nate to play. It’s a legal matter and other than that, I have nothing else and we’ll leave it at that."
Hobbs' next court appearance was set for May 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.