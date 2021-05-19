LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was injured and a puppy was rescued after a vacant house fire in the northeast Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning.
Clark County Fire Deputy Chief Warren Whitney said the fire was reported May 19 around 4:45 a.m. at 5983 Shenandoah Avenue, near Carey Avenue and Toiyabe Street. The initial report was that there were four possible victims inside, including children.
Upon arrival, firefighters located a puppy inside the house, which was taken away from the scene in good condition, Whitney said. Firefighters said the house was actually vacant and no others were found inside. Whitney said the fire was officially knocked down around 5:12 a.m.
A 25-year-old man at the scene was treated for chest pain from smoke inhalation. Whitney said he was taken to a hospital and was stable. No other injuries were reported.
Animal Control was called to shelter the dog found in the fire. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police also assisted in the investigation. CCFD is still working to determine the cause of the fire.
