LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty in a trial against a man accused of being involved in a "random" shooting at a Las Vegas gas station.
Jesus Uribe, 22, was accused of killing a man outside a gas station near Robindale Road and Jones Boulevard just after midnight on Nov. 4, 2021. Police said Uribe fired at least 20 rounds and called the shooting "completely random."
According to court records, Clark County prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty against Uribe.
Uribe's trial was set for March 6, 2023.
