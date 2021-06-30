LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The mother accused of killing her 7-year-old son reportedly choked him before dumping his body.
Samantha Moreno Rodriguez made her first appearance in a Nevada court Wednesday morning. According to prosecutors, Moreno Rodriguez confessed to choking and strangling Liam Husted, her son, before dumping his body at Mountain Springs, outside of Las Vegas.
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez is making her first court appearance in Las Vegas courtroom.She’s been booked on one count of murder in the death of her 7-year-old son, Liam Husted.She’s appearing via video conferencing. @f pic.twitter.com/ZWqgCbkMhQ— Feven Kay (@Feven_Kay) June 30, 2021
A judge denied Moreno Rodriguez bail during her hearing Wednesday. Her next court date was set for Aug. 3.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
