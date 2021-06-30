The mother accused of killing her 7-year-old son reportedly choked him before dumping his body near a hiking trail west of Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The mother accused of killing her 7-year-old son reportedly choked him before dumping his body.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez made her first appearance in a Las Vegas court Wednesday morning. According to prosecutors, she confessed to choking and strangling her son Liam Husted before dumping his body near Mountain Springs, west of Las Vegas. 

A judge denied Moreno Rodriguez bail during her hearing Wednesday.

Her next court date was set for Aug. 3.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez in court

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez appears in a Las Vegas courtroom June 30, 2021. (FOX5)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

