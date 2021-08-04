LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Prosecutors are considering seeking the death penalty against a mother accused of strangling her 7-year-old son to death.
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez made her first appearance virtually in Clark County District Court Wednesday. Her lawyer requested her initial arraignment hearing be delayed two weeks.
Prosecutors confirmed they would be taking Moreno-Rodriguez's case to the death penalty review committee. The Clark County District Attorney's Office didn't immediately respond for additional comment.
Moreno-Rodriguez is accused of killing her son, Liam Husted, and dumping his body on a hiking trail near Mountain Springs in late May. According to a grand jury indictment, Moreno-Rodriguez told police she was frustrated with the boy and strangled him for about 15 minutes. She also told police she stripped the boy naked when dumping his body because she watched TV crime shows and thought it would be more difficult to trace the boy back to her, the indictment said.
Moreno-Rodriguez's next hearing was set for Aug. 20.
