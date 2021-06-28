UPDATE: Red Rock Search and Rescue said Joshua Machado was located Monday morning.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Red Rock Search and Rescue are looking for a man that went missing early Monday morning.
Joshua Machado was last seen around 2:45 a.m. in the 10000 block of Teton Village Court, near Maryland Parkway and St. Rose Parkway. Machado was last seen wearing an olive green shirt and black shorts.
Machado was driving a black 2018 Chevrolet Silverado with Nevada license plate 42A690.
RRSAR advised that Machado was armed and said if you see him, don't approach and call 911. Machado may also be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 or 702-828-3111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.