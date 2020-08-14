LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police warn of increased theft of large pickup trucks around the valley.
LVMPD's East Area Command posted a warning about the rise in thefts on their Facebook page, saying that Ford F250's or trucks similar in stature are being targeted.
LVMPD had some tips on how to secure your vehicles and prevent theft:
- Keep your vehicle locked
- Never leave your keys in the vehicle
- Install an anti-theft system
- Park in a well-lit area or garage if possible
- If your vehicle is stolen, immediately contact police to report it
- Report any suspicious activity or person
