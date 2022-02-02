LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person has died after a crash on Boulder Highway early Wednesday morning. Speed is believed to be a factor, police said.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the crash happened just after 6 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 3600 block of Boulder Highway. Police said the driver was pronounced dead in a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a Ford four-door sedan.
According to police, the Ford was traveling southbound at a high speed before it hit a concrete median, was redirected across all three southbound lanes and into a concrete wall. The Ford came to rest on its roof in the bus lane next to the outside travel lane, police said.
The passenger was transported to Sunrise Hospital with "serious" injuries, police said.
#FASTALERT From 6:34 AM, Feb 02 2022Update: Crash on SB Boulder Hwy At Glen Ave SB Boulder Hwy closed from Sahara Ave to Sandhill Rd— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) February 2, 2022
Southbound Boulder Highway is closed between Sahara and I-515 and will stay closed for approximately 3-4 hours for investigation, Gordon said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the driver pending notification of kin.
(1) comment
Another worthless bulb self destructs !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.