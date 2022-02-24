LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating whether there was foul play in the death of a comedian at a Las Vegas Strip hotel.
Donny Davis, 43, died on Feb. 22. According to a death investigation report by LVMPD, Davis was in medical distress at Resorts World and was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he later died.
Davis was reportedly hanging out with a group of people at Dawg House, a bar inside Resorts World, around midnight. Davis left the resort to meet up with someone at Flamingo and was seen again back at the resort around 2:30 a.m. At that time, Davis was refused service by a bartender because he was too intoxicated, according to the report.
Davis reportedly went back to his room around 3:30 a.m. Around 5 a.m., a couple of friends entered Davis' room and said he was sitting in a chair with his hands "looked pale and pink instead of his normal light brown color," the report said. Not long after, witnesses said Davis' hands turned purple and it appeared he had stopped breathing. One witness described his hands as "freezing" and his jaw was "frozen shut," the report said.
Resorts World security was called to Davis' room around 5:30 a.m. and security performed chest compressions until Clark County Fire Department arrived. Davis was taken to Sunrise Hospital around 6:15 a.m. and was pronounced dead at 6:36 a.m., the report said.
Fire department personnel "advised they thought there might be foul play due to the number of other subjects in the room and having trouble getting any information from them," the report said.
The report notes that cause of death has yet to be determined.
Davis has performed with Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus among others, according to TMZ.
