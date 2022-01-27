LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are responding to a crash east of downtown that left a pedestrian dead.
On Jan. 27 around 5:11 p.m., officers responded to a crash at E. Charleston Boulevard and N. 28th Street involving two vehicles and a 47-year-old male pedestrian.
According to LVMPD, the pedestrian was standing on the southeast corner of Charleston and 28th while waiting to cross. A Honda Civic and a Hyundai Tucson crashed in the intersection before the Civic hit the pedestrian at the corner.
The pedestrian was transported to a University Medical Center where he were pronounced dead. The drivers remained at the scene and didn't show signs of impairment, police said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the pedestrian pending notification of kin. The crash marks the 10th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2022.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
