LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting east of the Las Vegas Strip.
About 3 p.m. on April 20, police were on scene at 455 East Twain Avenue, near Paradise Road.
No additional details were released.
FOX5 has a crew on the way. Check back for updates and avoid the area.
(1) comment
Whoolon man dats a top shelf living crib in the suites ! Convenient next to a dispensary!
