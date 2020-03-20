LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said detectives were on scene of a homicide in the northeast valley on Friday night.
The investigation was near Thunderbolt Avenue and Craig Road, near Nellis Air Force Base, according to LVMPD homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.
Spencer at the scene said about 5 p.m. on March 20, dispatchers got reports of shots fired from ShotSpotter on the 4700 block of Thunderbolt Avenue.
When officers arrived, they were told a red Mustang had left the area. The officers found the car nearby at Puebla and Craig Road, where a man had gotten out of the car and was laying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to UMC Trauma where he died, police said.
No suspect information was available. Spencer urged anyone with information to report it to CrimeStoppers or email homicide@lvmpd.com.
