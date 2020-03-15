LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was shot and killed while he was working on a car Saturday night.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex near Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue about 7:45 p.m. on March 14, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said officers arrived after being called and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to UMC Trauma where he died.
Las Vegas police said the victim was working on his vehicle in the parking lot of the complex when he was approached by three men. An argument started and one of the men pulled a gun and shot the victim several times.
No suspect information was immediately available.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
