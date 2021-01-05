LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nye County Sheriff's Office is looking for two kidnapping suspects after a woman was reportedly taken and forced to do manual labor at a residence in Pahrump.
NCSO said Kristin Pfaff, 36, and Keith Holman, 49, are both wanted in connection with the investigation.
Police said the woman was reported missing to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. No one had heard from the woman since March 2020, NCSO said. LVMPD and NCSO conducted a joint investigation in Oct. 2020 searching for the woman, but had "exhausted all leads," police said.
On Jan. 1, the mother of the victim said she received a message from her missing daughter on Facebook. The missing woman described the residence where she was being held and the mother reported the information to police, NCSO said. Police eventually located the residence and found the missing woman.
Police said the woman was held in a residence with steel doors and bars on the windows, surrounded by security cameras and motion detectors. The woman told police that she was forced to do manual labor on the property and if she refused, she was beaten, NCSO said.
Police identified Pfaff and Holman as suspects in the kidnapping. Police said the pair travel often between Pahrump and Las Vegas, sometimes leaving the kidnapped woman alone for days at a time without food.
NCSO said Holman sexually assaulted the victim in 2018 before kidnapping her with Pfaff in March 2020. LVMPD didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the investigation.
Police said they are looking for Pfaff and Holman in connection with the kidnapping investigation. Holman is considered armed and dangerous, NCSO said, and advised that no one approach the suspects if they are seen. Anyone with information is asked to call NCSO at 775-751-7000 or by email at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.
