LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for two men involved in multiple burglaries around Summerlin.

LVMPD said the suspects committed multiple burglaries on Sept. 13 around 9 a.m. in the area of Alta and Desert Foothills drives in Summerlin. 

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call LVMPD Detective Sakoff at 702-828-9453, or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

