LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for two men involved in multiple burglaries around Summerlin.
LVMPD said the suspects committed multiple burglaries on Sept. 13 around 9 a.m. in the area of Alta and Desert Foothills drives in Summerlin.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call LVMPD Detective Sakoff at 702-828-9453, or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.