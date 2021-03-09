LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are turning to the public to help identify two suspects and a driver in a recent shooting.
LVMPD said on March 5 around 11:30 a.m., dispatch received a report of a shooting in the 100 block of E. Tropicana Avenue, just off the Las Vegas Strip. Officers found evidence of a shooting but couldn't locate anyone involved.
Detectives later learned that two male suspects were walking along Tropicana when they got into a confrontation with an adult man in a blue Toyota Prius on Tropicana. Police said the two suspects got out a gun and fired at the vehicle.
The vehicle was last seen leaving eastbound on Tropicana while the two suspects ran away, police said. No one was injured as a result of the shooting.
Police are hoping to identify the two suspects who fired at the vehicle and the driver of the Prius. Both suspects are described as Black or Hispanic men, ages 20-30 years old. One suspect was seen wearing a red Philadelphia Phillies baseball hat, a red long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. The second suspect was seen wearing a black vest, a white sleeveless undershirt, black pants and red shoes. The driver is described as an unknown-race man and the Prius has gray duct tape along the back of the car.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-7826. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
