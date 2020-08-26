LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One man is dead following an altercation with an armed security guard outside a 7-Eleven in the northeast Las Vegas Valley late Wednesday night.
About 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 26, security officer Kegia Mitchell, 36, reported a shooting to Las Vegas police in the 4300 block of N. Las Vegas Blvd, near Craig Road. Responding officers discovered an adult male lying on the ground outside the business with one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from Las Vegas police.
Mitchell was working as armed security detail for the convenience store at the time of the shooting. She was checking customers in due to COVID-19 concerns, police said. During the investigation, homicide detectives learned Mitchell denied the victim entry into the store, after allowing others in, causing a physical disturbance. The two pushed each other, before Mitchell drew her gun. The victim then backed away, before Mitchell fatally shot the man, the release stated.
Mitchell was arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center. She was booked on a charge of open murder.
The identity of the victim is pending release by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(1) comment
Another covid19 death. Have to keep those numbers up, don't we Sisolak?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.