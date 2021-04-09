LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating after reports of shots fired on the Las Vegas Strip Friday morning.
LVMPD Officer Aden OcampoGomez said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, near Harmon Avenue.
OcampoGomez said multiple callers reported shots fired in the area, but it was unclear how many rounds were fired. When officers arrived, they detained four people involved.
Police said no injuries were reported. OcampoGomez said police were still on scene investigating Friday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
