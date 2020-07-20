LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday night.
LVMPD said the incident happened around 11 p.m. July 19. Officers said they located shell casings at the scene but no shooting victims.
Police were on scene investigating and Las Vegas Boulevard was open to traffic. Police said information on suspects was limited; the suspects were only described as two Black men. No arrests have been made, LVMPD said.
No additional details were immediately available.
