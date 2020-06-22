LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting near North Las Vegas Airport.
The shooting took place in the 3100 block of North Rancho Drive near West Cheyenne Avenue.
Officers on scene confirmed that two individuals have been shot and transported to the hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX5 for updates.
