LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting in the west valley Monday morning.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. April 12 in the area of Charleston Boulevard and Fort Apache Road.
Gordon said a male victim was dropped off at Spring Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound. Gordon said the victim was stable and was expected to survive.
Police said the investigation was preliminary and detectives were still working to find out what happened leading up to the shooting.
