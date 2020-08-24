LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a homicide near downtown Las Vegas early Monday morning, its third homicide investigation in 24 hours.
LVMPD said the incident happened near H Street and McWilliams Avenue. Additional details on the incident weren't immediately available.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said police would provide a briefing on the incident Monday morning.
The homicide marks the third in less than 24 hours in the Las Vegas Valley. On Sunday at about 3 p.m., a juvenile was shot and killed in the northeast valley. On Sunday night, a man was shot and killed at an east valley trailer park.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
