LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday morning.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said police are investigating in the 200 block of Fremont Street, between Main Street and Las Vegas Boulevard.
Spencer said he would provide additional details Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
