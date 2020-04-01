Homicide investigation near Desert Inn, Maryland Parkway. (FOX5)

Homicide investigation near Desert Inn, Maryland Parkway. (FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police investigated a homicide east of the Las Vegas Strip early Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide detectives responded to the incident at 995 Sierra Vista Drive, near E. Desert Inn Road and S. Maryland Parkway.

Neighbors reported hearing several gunshots in the area.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.