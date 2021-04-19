LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they are investigating a drive-by shooting overnight.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. April 18 in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard south of Warm Springs. Gordon said man was driving in the area when he was approached by a grey four-door vehicle driven by a male suspect and two passengers.
The suspects rolled down a window and fired four shots at the victim's vehicle, hitting the rear tire twice, Gordon said. The victim was not injured.
The suspects were last seen driving in the area of Cactus and I-15 at a high rate of speed. Gordon said the investigation is ongoing.
