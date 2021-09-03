LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday afternoon.
NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas said the shooting happened at Englestad and Bursting Sun, near Cheyenne Ave. and Revere St. in North Las Vegas. Cuevas said officers were called to the area after reports of a man shot in a vehicle just before 12 p.m. Sept. 3.
NLVPD found a man believed to be in his 20's with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cuevas said police are looking for a vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting. The vehicle was describes as a faded black 2003-2005 Ford F-150 truck with a Tonneau cover. The truck has a Raiders logo on the passenger door, Cuevas said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111 or to remain anonymous to call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.
