Homicide near Monroe, H Street

Homicide near Monroe, H Street on May 25, 2021. (FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a homicide in the central valley early Tuesday morning.

LVMPD homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the incident happened near Monroe Ave. and H Street, just south of Owens Ave. 

Additional details weren't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

