LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police are investigating an attack on the Las Vegas Strip early Friday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Larry Hadfield said the attack happened just before 3 a.m. in the 3400 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard.
Hadfield said the initial 911 call was a report of someone who was attacked. Police found the victim with apparent head trauma, Hadfield said.
The victim was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Hadfield said. Hadfield said it didn't appear that the attack happened inside a Las Vegas Strip property.
No suspect was in custody in connection with the attack as of Friday morning. Hadfield said police are still investigating.
