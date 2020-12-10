LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated after a gunshot was heard from a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday morning.
LVMPD said the incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at Treasure Island Hotel and Casino at 3300 Las Vegas Boulevard S. Police said security on property heard a gunshot from a hotel room.
Police arrived and attempted to contact someone inside the hotel room. LVMPD said they initially treated the situation as a barricade. LVMPD Officer Larry Hadfield later confirmed the incident was a suicide. Police were clear from the area around 6:30 a.m.
If you know someone who needs immediate help and may be suicidal:
- U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - 1-800-273-8255
