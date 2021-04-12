LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash Monday morning.
NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas said police received a call around 1 a.m. April 12 in reference to an injured person at a bus stop in the area of N. Las Vegas Boulevard and Belmont Street.
Police found a male victim and pronounced him dead on scene. Cuevas said NLVPD as investigating the incident as a fatal auto vs. pedestrian crash.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity and cause and manner of death once next of kin is notified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
