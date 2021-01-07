UPDATE (JAN. 7): The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has identified the woman they said abandoned a 3-year-old girl in a bathroom at a casino on the Las Vegas Strip on Dec. 29.
According to police, through their investigation, the woman has been identified as Mariam Ramos, 26. She was last seen walking out of the Wynn Las Vegas northbound on South Las Vegas Boulevard.
Ramos is described as a Black female in her mid to late 20s, approximately 5’5” and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blonde wig in a ponytail.
Police said that Ramos is known to frequent casinos on the Strip and in downtown.
According to Clark County Child Protective Services, the child who was abandoned is in good health.
Anyone who knows the location of Ramos is asked to call 911, and anyone with any information is urged to contact LVMPD Abuse and Neglect Detail by calling 702-828-3364. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone (702-385-5555) or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police are looking for a woman they said abandoned a little girl in a Las Vegas Strip casino bathroom.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Valenta said police responded to the Wynn Las Vegas at 3131 S. Las Vegas Boulevard around 11:50 a.m. Dec. 29. Valenta said Wynn security had located an abandoned 3-year-old in a restroom inside the casino.
Valenta said the woman and girl took a cab to the Fashion Show Mall at about 9 a.m. before walking across the street to the Wynn. Police said the woman asked about the nearest shelter while in the cab. The child is in good health and in the custody of Child Protective Services, police said.
Valenta said police believe the child was left behind by her mother. The woman was last seen walking out of the casino northbound on S. Las Vegas Boulevard. The mother was described by police as a Black woman, possibly Nigerian, in her mid to late 20s, approximately 5'5" weighing 125 lbs. Police said the woman was wearing a blonde wing in a ponytail.
"Remember, even during these most difficult times, help is available," Valenta said. "All you have to do is ask."
Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3364 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
