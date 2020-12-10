UPDATE: Las Vegas police on Thursday released details and footage after officers fatally shot a robbery suspect armed with a hammer early Tuesday morning.
Police say on Dec. 8 before 1:20 a.m. the suspect entered through a side door to a residence in the 5100 block of Spanish Heights Drive near Tropicana Avenue and Durango Drive. According to police, the suspect confronted two homeowners, 73 and 76 years old, while armed with a hammer and demanded money and car keys, and said that the female resident was "coming with him."
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers Malik Grego-Smith and Dustin Xaypanya fired a combined total of six rounds at 40-year-old suspect Nathaniel Sironen, according to LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman.
A photo of Sironen was shown during the Thursday press conference, available here:
According to Zimmerman, arriving officers from outside the house observed the suspect standing in the kitchen. Police showed body-worn camera footage of officers approaching the front door of the house and motioning to homeowners to open the door.
Footage shows the apparent resident opening the door, and a suspect charging toward the homeowner with the hammer as police entered. The homeowners were uninjured, Zimmerman said.
Police summoned medical assistance shortly after shooting Sironen, who was pronounced dead on scene.
ORIGINAL STORY (DEC. 8): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shot and killed a burglary suspect who attempted to attack a resident early Tuesday morning.
LVMPD Captain Sasha Larkin said the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. Dec. 8 in the 5100 block of Spanish Heights Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Durango Drive. Police said they received a report of a burglary at a residence in the area. The 911 caller told police that the suspect was armed and inside the residence, Larkin said.
When officers arrived, they made their way toward the home and confirmed the suspect was inside, LVMPD said. Police entered the home and saw the burglary suspect, a man, attempting to attack a resident with a hammer, Larkin said.
Police fired multiple rounds, killing the suspect. The man was pronounced dead on scene, police said. The suspect will be identified once next of kin is notified.
LVMPD said the officers involved were Officer Malik Grego-Smith, 40, and Officer Dustin Xaypanya, 25. Grego-Smith has been with LVMPD since 2008 and Xaypanya has been with the department since 2018. Both are assigned to the community policing division of Summerlin Area Command, LVMPD said.
The shooting marks the 18th officer-involved shooting in Metro's jurisdiction in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.