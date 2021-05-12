LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were looking for a missing hiker Wednesday morning.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said they received a call about the hiker around 1 a.m. May 12.
The male caller told police he went hiking in the mountains north of the Clark County Shooting Complex and was lost in the dark.
Gordon said air and patrol units were looking for the hiker Wednesday morning. Just after 7 a.m., Gordon said the hiker was found in good condition.
