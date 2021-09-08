LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Police Department will be joining forces with 23 other officers from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Nevada Highway Patrol, North Las Vegas Police Department and several other Southern Nevada agencies to keep an eye on school zones.
Extra patrols will be posted at more than two dozen schools, including: Cimmaron High School, Spring Valley High School, Bonanza High School, Sierra Vista High School, Legacy High School, Liberty High School and Silverado High School.
A full list of schools can be found on the CCSDPD Facebook page.
