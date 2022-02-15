LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and died late Monday night, according to Henderson Police.
HPD said the crash happened Feb. 14 at about 10:30 p.m. in the area of Boulder Highway and Broadbent Boulevard. According to police, a black Dodge Charger was traveling northbound on Boulder highway when a 59-year-old male pedestrian stepped into the path of the Charger.
The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Trauma where he later died, HPD said. The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.
HPD said speed and impairment were not factors on the part of the driver, but that it was unknown if the pedestrian was impaired.
Boulder Highway northbound was closed at Galleria Driver for approximately two hours while police investigated. The crash marks the first traffic-related fatality for HPD in 2022.
