LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a car late Monday night.
Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Rafael Rivera Way and Durango Drive around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 16. Investigators said a blue Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was traveling westbound on Rafael Rivera on a green signal. The pedestrian entered the crosswalk directly into the path of the pickup truck, causing the truck to hit him.
The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the man once next of kin is notified.
The crash marks NHP Southern Command's 47th fatal crash resulting in 55 fatalities in 2021.
